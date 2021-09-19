Names of kayakers who died in Alger County waters released

2 hours ago

ALGER COUNTY, MI--   Officials have identified the two kayakers who drowned near Pictured Rocks last week.

Kimberly Aiello of Troy and David Delegato of Shelby Township were reported missing Thursday night. The Coast Guard launched a vessel from the Marquette station and brought in a helicopter from Traverse City to search the area. Planes from Canada and North Carolina also assisted in the search.

Both bodies were recovered Friday a few miles offshore from Pictured Rocks.

Cmdr. Mike Courtney, Search and Rescue Mission Controller for the northern Great Lakes, said, “Our hearts go out to the families of those lost. We searched for them as if they were members of our own family.”

