National Guard jets to train at night in Upper Midwest

IRONWOOD, MI-- Residents in the Western U.P. may hear the sounds of F-16 fighter jets in the night sky this month, but it’s nothing to worry about.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department says the 148th Fighter Wing—a Minnesota National Guard unit based in Duluth—is conducting night flying through January 24. Pilots will conduct air-to-air training and air-to-air refueling using night flying devices. Such training is required for pilot proficiency for future missions.

Officials say most night flying occurs in the winter months due to the earlier sunset times, enabling jets to land prior to midnight.

Residents in Northern Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan may hear F-16s taking off, flying and landing during the late afternoon and evening. All aircraft are expected to be on the ground by 11:45pm.