NEGAUNEE, MI-- Two people were injured in a traffic crash in Negaunee on Saturday.

City Police say it happened around 10 a.m. on Teal Lake Avenue by the Krist gas station. A 28-year-old Marquette man in a Toyota Corolla veered across the center turn lane and hit a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 48-year-old Ishpeming woman head-on.

Officials say both drivers suffered broken bones.

The crash remains under investigation.