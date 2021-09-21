Negaunee to host mobile food pantry

NEGAUNEE, MI-- Feeding America West Michigan is bringing a mobile food pantry to Negaunee Wednesday.

It will provide 15,000 pounds of grocery items to approximately 300 families in Marquette County, free of charge. Items include fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and baked goods.

Attendees will need to provide basic contact information and affirm their need for food. Because of the pandemic, all mobile food pantries are providing drive-through service.

The pantry will be held Wednesday beginning at 3:45 p.m. at Negaunee High School.

Information about other mobile food pantries can be found at feedwm.org.