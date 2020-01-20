Negaunee Township snowmobile accident injures one

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Marquette man was injured in a snowmobile accident in Negaunee Township over the weekend.

Sunday around 11 a.m. the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an area along the power lines about a quarter mile west of Hoist Road. They say Todd Miskovich, 41, of Marquette jumped a snow drift with his machine and fell off. He injured his right leg.

Miskovich was transported to UPHS-Marquette for treatment.

Deputies say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.