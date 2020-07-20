Negaunee traffic accident injures driver, passenger

NEGAUNEE, MI-- Two people were injured in a traffic crash in Negaunee Saturday.

City Police say it happened at the intersection of US-41 and Baldwin Avenue. A Chevy Blazer was eastbound on the highway when it disregarded a stop sign and went through the intersection. It was struck by a GMC Terrain that was northbound on Baldwin. The blazer rolled over and came to rest facing west in the eastbound lane.

The driver and front passenger of the Blazer were taken to UPHS-Marquette for treatment of injuries. The driver of the Terrain was not injured.