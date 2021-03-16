Negaunee troopers talk barricaded man with gun into surrendering

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, MI-- A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Negaunee Township garage and waved a gun at them.

Tuesday morning troopers from the Negaunee Post tried to serve a felony arrest warrant for a woman at a township residence. They were met by a man brandishing a pistol through a window. Officers set up a perimeter and were able to identify the man as also having a felony arrest warrant against him.

The subject barricaded himself inside a garage near the house. Troopers established communication with him and were able to talk him into surrendering without incident.

The female subject was later located in the area and arrested.

Names are being withheld pending arraignment.

Michigan State Police were assisted by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the MSP 8th District Hometown Security Team, UPSET detectives, and the MSP Emergency Support Team.