Nessel declines GOP request to probe nursing home deaths

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined Republicans’ request to investigate whether nursing home orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led to COVID-19 deaths or if related data is inaccurate.

Nessel cited a lack of evidence that any law was violated.

There are allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration falsified figures to downplay deaths in nursing homes. Nessel says the situation in Michigan is “completely different" because Whitmer's office complied with a Department of Justice request for information.

She says she will not abuse her office's investigatory powers to “launch a political attack” on any state official.