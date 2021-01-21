On A New Anthology, Dusty Springfield's Take On Southern Soul Gets Another Look

In 1968, Dusty Springfield — then an established pop star in the U.K. — flew across the pond to conquer the U.S. by signing what was meant to be a long-term deal with Atlantic Records. The label sent Springfield down to American Sound Studio in Memphis, Tenn., hoping to impart some of the Southern soul magic that had worked so well for Wilson Pickett and Aretha Franklin. Those sessions are now collected in the new anthology Dusty Springfield: The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971.

One of the first songs Springfield recorded at American Sound Studio — "Son of a Preacher Man" — had literally been written for Franklin. But when the daughter of a preacher man initially passed on it for being a bit too on the nose, it went to Springfield instead, becoming one of the defining songs of her career. It cemented her reputation as a so-called blue-eyed soul singer, a rather awkward industry euphemism for "white artists recording black music"— never mind that Springfield's eyes were actually brown.

Atlantic followed with a more scattershot approach to her recordings. Sure, there were naked attempts at reproducing the same soulful vibe as "Son of a Preacher Man," like the laid-back "Willie & Laura Mae Jones." But the label also kept Springfield in the same crossover pop lane she'd paved in the U.K., with the familiarity of "In the Land of Make Believe." There were also a few funky dance tracks, such as "Haunted," that never quite caught the right groove.

To be clear, Springfield had her share of gems with Atlantic as well. One of the last sides she recorded for the label, the bluesy ballad "I Believe in You," was released as a standalone single late in the fall of 1971.

Springfield begged out of her contract soon after, but even if the Atlantic years didn't create the kind of chart-topping success either party wanted, it wasn't a footnote. Not only did it yield her most acclaimed album, Dusty in Memphis, but Springfield would enjoy a prolific career up until her death in 1999. Along the way, her American sojourn also set a marker that generations of British singers have sought to follow since. Springfield managed to do all this with understatement, not by belting her way to the top, but with the coolest of croons.



Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

A deal for the sale of the Atlanta Dream women's basketball team is close to being finalized. The WNBA has not said who's buying the team, but the current owners include former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican. The team's mostly Black players wanted the league to force her to sell after the candidate came out against Black Lives Matter during her senatorial campaign. NPR's Emma Peaslee reports.

EMMA PEASLEE, BYLINE: When the WNBA announced its support for the Black Lives Matter organization last summer, Kelly Loeffler sent a letter to the league criticizing it for bringing politics onto the basketball court. And that's where the players made their voices heard.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: A political statement tonight from members of the Atlanta Dream against their owner.

PEASLEE: The players wore black T-shirts with big white letters saying Vote Warnock at their next game against the Phoenix Mercury. They were endorsing Reverend Raphael Warnock. He's the pastor of Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Church and one of Loeffler's opponents in the race for a Georgia Senate seat. Players from across the league joined in the protest and also wore Vote Warnock shirts for their games that night. Angel McCoughtry was one of them. She's a former Dream player now on the Las Vegas Aces. She says it wasn't just a protest against Loeffler, but an endorsement for Warnock and his positions on racial justice and other issues.

ANGEL MCCOUGHTRY: We didn't just do it because she denounced Black Lives Matter. Before we even put Vote Warnock shirts out, we did our research. We said let's make sure we're doing this for the right cause.

PEASLEE: At the time, Warnock was polling at just 9%. After the players' endorsement, the Warnock campaign says they were flooded with donations and followers on social media. The race went to a runoff and Warnock won. Looking back on it, McCoughtry says she's not surprised by the result.

MCCOUGHTRY: When you get a bunch of winners together, what do you think the outcome will be?

PEASLEE: Before she left, McCoughtry had played for the Dream for about as long as Loeffler has been a co-owner. Initially, she says, players supported Loeffler's leadership and her political ambitions.

MCCOUGHTRY: So at first, we were excited. Like, oh, wow, this is cool. Kelly's running for Senate. That should be interesting. Maybe that might open some doors.

PEASLEE: But when Loeffler criticized Black Lives Matter, McCoughtry saw it as a sort of betrayal of the league's players, who are mostly Black.

MCCOUGHTRY: How can you look your girls in the face after that and be an owner of a team?

PEASLEE: Other players in the league also made it clear they wanted Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the team. Last summer, the players' union tweeted a photo of Loeffler spelling out the words enough and out. And prospective buyers lined up quickly. LeBron James tweeted that he was thinking of putting together an ownership group for the Dream. Big names like Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and tennis legend Billie Jean King replied that they were interested. For her part, Atlanta Dream player Tiffany Hayes thinks it's time to move on.

TIFFANY HAYES: Like, we did our - we did our part. Like, we got the world to see us. We got the world to, you know, vote. We got Georgia to vote.

PEASLEE: And after seeing the impact of their support for Warnock, the players say they have no plans to stop mixing political activism and basketball.

Emma Peaslee, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF CASHMERE CAT'S "MIRROR MARU") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.