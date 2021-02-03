New campaign asks supporters to #DefundBergman

MARQUETTE, MI-- A group is calling for donors to U.S. Representative Jack Bergman to stop funding his campaign.

The #DefundBergman Campaign says the congressman needs to be held accountable for “giving airtime to conspiracy theories” about the November general election. Bergman was one of 147 Republicans who objected to certifying electoral votes for Joe Biden.

The group also says Bergman and his supporters “enabled an attack” on democracy when a mob stormed the Capitol on January 6. The congressman publicly stated the riot was “un-American and a disgrace to our republic. Those who broke the law and participated in this effort should receive maximum punishment.”

The group created a website, www.defundbergman.com.