New cannabis certificate offered at LSSU

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- Lake Superior State University is offering an online Cannabis Production certificate in the fall.

The certificate combines courses from cannabis chemistry and cannabis business in a one-year certificate with a limited lab residency. The residency will be for a one-week period beginning in the summer of 2021 in LSSU’s Cannabis Center of Excellence. The center works with partners in the cannabis industry to provide training and certification in the most current industrial protocols and methodologies.

University officials say the program will prepare graduates for immediate employment in the cannabis market.