New commander named at Negaunee Post

NEGAUNEE, MI-- An Escanaba native is the new commander of the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post.

Detective Sergeant Matthew LaBonte has been promoted to First Lieutenant and Commander.

LaBonte graduated from Escanaba High School and earned a criminal justice degree from NMU. He has served at the Reed City Post, Gladstone Post and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. He is also a veteran of the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team.

LaBonte is responsible for the operation of the Negaunee Post and the Munising Detachment and will administer all Michigan State Police services in Marquette and Alger counties.