New room and board rates set at NMU

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees has approved room and board rates for the 2020-21 academic year.

A double-occupancy room in a traditional residence hall and the “silver constant” meal pass will cost $5,396 per semester. That’s an increase of $149, or 2.84 percent. A double-occupancy room in The Woods complex with the same dining plan will cost $5,813 per semester, an increase of $163, or 2.88 percent.

Spooner Hall rental rates will go down by 5 percent. Spooner residents will also pay more than 13 percent less for a new hybrid meal plan consisting of meal swipes and dining dollars.

At their Friday meeting trustees also unanimously agreed to endorse an Indigenous People’s Day celebration. A committee was appointed to collaborate with NMU’s Center for Native American Studies, the Native American Student Association and ASNMU student government to finalize celebration activities and dates by the July board meeting.