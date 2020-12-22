Related Programs: 
The Children's Hour
American Routes
The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth

A New Saturday Afternoon Lineup Inspired By You

By 5 hours ago

Coming January 2021 on Public Radio 90:
A New Saturday Afternoon Lineup Inspired By You! 

We depend on your feedback about the programs you value as well as suggestions for future improvements and changes. In fact, your feedback inspired our new Saturday afternoon program line-up, which rolls out this month.  

Saturdays at 1pm: The Children’s Hour

The Children's Hour, Saturdays at 1pm
Credit The Children's Hour Inc.

Created for and with kids, The Children’s Hour explores incredibly diverse themes using interviews, storytelling, poetry, music, and discussion. It feature young performers and thinkers, as well as adult expert guests in all fields, and weaves the show themes together with great music. 

The Children’s Hour is for listeners of all ages. Produced by KUNM in Albuquerque, New Mexico, each episode seeks to entertain, while recognizing that almost no topic is too “sophisticated” for children, and that through exposure to science, technology, community service, civic engagement and cultural collaboration, we can successfully address both educational gaps and trends toward low public participation by young people.



Saturdays 2-4pm: American Routes

Producer/Host Nick Spitzer
Credit Francis Pavy

Now in its 20th year on the air, American Routes, which is produced in New Orleans, brings you a broad range of American music — blues and jazz, gospel and soul, old-time country and rockabilly, Cajun and zydeco, Tejano and Latin, roots rock and pop, avant-garde and classical.  

Host Nick Spitzer explores the shared musical and cultural threads in these American styles and genres of music, and how they are distinguished. The songs and stories on American Routes describe the community origins of our music, musicians and cultures (the “roots”) and the many directions they take over time.  Join us as we ride legendary trains, or visit street parades, instrument-makers, roadside attractions and juke joints, and meet tap dancers, fishermen, fortunetellers and more.    

Saturdays at 4pm: The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth 

The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, Saturdays at 4pm
Credit Public Radio 90

Locally produced here at WNMU, Public Radio 90, host Kurt Hauswirth brings you a program that’s ravenous for new music, from independent releases, local artists and music talks to the best of the unsung, unsigned, and breaking artists.

The Shuffle features a blend of local, state, national and international alternative music.

We look forward to serving you in 2021 and beyond with even more of the best of what public radio has to offer.

From all of us at Public Radio 90, we wish you a healthy, Happy New Year!

