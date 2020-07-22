New Sugarloaf parking lot under construction

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI-- Construction has begun on a new parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area in Marquette Township.

The new parking lot is south of the current lot. During the first phase of construction the South Lot will be developed. The second phase next month will include closures along County Road 550. The third phase will focus on improvements to the existing north lot.

The County Road 550 recreation corridor is experiencing a large volume of visitor and truck traffic. County officials are asking visitors and motorists be alert while going through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-September.