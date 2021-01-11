Next stage of COVID-19 vaccinations to begin this week

MARQUETTE, MI-- Michigan will begin moving forward with the vaccination of people 65 and older and frontline essential workers this week.

The Marquette County Health Department says that includes police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers, jail and prison staff, pre-K-12 teachers and childcare providers.

People in essential worker roles will hear from their employers about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The health department plans to establish a permanent vaccine clinic beginning January 20. Those 65 or older should pay attention to updates through radio, television, newspapers and social media to learn how to schedule an appointment.

Health officials say their ability to start vaccinating on a large scale depends upon allocations received from the state. If allocations are not received, the date will change and updates will be provided.