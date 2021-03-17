NMU campus aims to reopen to visitors in June

MARQUETTE, MI-- Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson is looking toward reopening campus this summer.

During an online forum Tuesday Erickson said all or most campus visitor restrictions should be lifted by June 15 after various safety measures are put in place.

“It’s not like we’ll just flip the switch on June 15th. We have all kinds of groups that are interested in developing safety protocols to be able to open up sooner.”

Erickson says announcements will soon be made regarding athletic, academic and music summer camps.

The president says the goal this coming fall is to be as fully operational as the university was in 2019, before the pandemic hit. He sees no reason why that shouldn’t happen.