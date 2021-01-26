NMU conducts mass testing for coronavirus

MARQUETTE, MI-- Northern Michigan University started the first of 14 weekly mass COVID screenings this week.

Officials will test hundreds each week, rotating residence hall students with off-campus students, faculty and staff. The state has asked Michigan colleges and universities to test students regularly to help monitor changes in COVID-19 trends.

The mass screenings are in addition to the first test at the beginning of the semester. NMU President Fritz Erickson says results from that event indicate a positivity rate well below 1 percent.

Students who didn’t test earlier this month or take an off-campus test will lose access to the NMU Network Wednesday.

Erickson says at this point, university officials are optimistically planning for a full in-person fall semester.