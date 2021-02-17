NMU could get vaccine shipment soon

MARQUETTE, MI-- Officials say NMU’s health center could be notified any day now of its first impending shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.

When the doses are delivered 24 hours later, the university must store and administer the vaccine within a week. Staff and members of Northern’s COVID-19 response team have been meeting to prioritize eligible groups and plan the logistics of holding vaccine clinics at the Northern Center.

Top-tier frontline essential workers have already been vaccinated. The rest of campus will receive the vaccine according to state Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

NMU will not know until the initial notification whether it will get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.