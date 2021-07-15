NMU faculty, administration head to mediation over contract

MARQUETTE, MI-- Northern Michigan University faculty have requested a state mediator for contract negotiations with the administration and Board of Trustees.

The two sides are still negotiating over base salary increases and other forms of compensation.

Chief faculty negotiator Lesley Putman says to help the university get through the COVID crisis, faculty agreed to cuts in summer and overload pay and professional development funding. She says, "We feel restoration of these items to pre-pandemic levels should have been the starting point for post-pandemic negotiations, not the ending point.”

Mediation is not binding, but it can help move talks forward. The process is set to begin Monday.