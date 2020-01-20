NMU hosting activities for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

MARQUETTE, MI-- Northern Michigan University is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a number of campus events Monday.

Starting at noon an Equity March will begin at the Forest Roberts Theatre lobby and proceed to the Lodge. A program afterward will include speakers and Poetry without Borders.

NMU is also hosting a number of MLK Day of Service projects. Participants can create care packages for the homeless with Room at the Inn; decorate thank-you cards for veterans at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans; train to work at the NMU Food Pantry; and knit or crochet hats, scarves, or mittens for the Women’s Center.

For more information about those projects and others go to www.events.nmu.edu.