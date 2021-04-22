NMU reports higher COVID case rate

MARQUETTE, MI-- The number of COVID-19 cases at Northern Michigan University is rising.

As of Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. one employee, 14 off-campus students and 10 on-campus students had active cases of the coronavirus. Officials have closed Temaki and Smoothie King restaurants due to a possible COVID exposure. It’s unknown how long the businesses will be shut down.

Next week is finals week, then graduation. NMU President Fritz Erickson is asking the campus community not to be lax and to continue wearing masks, socially distance and avoid large gatherings.

The Marquette County Health Department continues to offer students, faculty and staff Moderna and Pfizer vaccines after federal officials paused the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.