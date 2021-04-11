NMU restaurant pauses indoor seating

MARQUETTE, MI-- Northern Michigan University's Temaki and Tea and Smoothie King restaurant will offer only call-ahead and drive-thru service from April 12-23. Indoor seating will not be offered during that period to conform with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recommendation that indoor dining pause for two weeks to reduce COVID-19 community spread.

Smoothie King is open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Temaki from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The university's dining halls for on-campus students, Northern Lights Dining and The Wildcat Den, will continue to provide reduced indoor seating. Both have been operating with reduced seating capacity for social distancing purposes, per the state’s current epidemic order.

Fieras, in Harden Hall, and Starbucks, in Jamrich Hall, will continue with take-out service that has been offered throughout the academic year with no in-house seating. Melted in Hedgcock remains closed.

For information on Northern’s dining operations, hours and menus, or the NMU Dining Services’ GET Mobile App for online ordering, go to nmu.edu/dining or call 227-2520.