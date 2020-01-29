NMU sees increase in winter semester enrollment

MARQUETTE, MI-- Northern Michigan University winter enrollment numbers are up.

The 10th day enrollment report indicates the overall headcount is 7,077 — a 3-percent increase over the same time last year. The number of undergraduate students is up 2.1 percent, and the total graduate headcount has increased 14.6 percent.

The university’s total population served has increased 19 percent to 15,683. Officials say that’s due in large part to a 61-percent growth in users of NMU’s Educational Access Network over the past year. The EAN provides broadband internet service through the university's high-speed LTE network to a growing number of U.P. locations. It currently has 5,353 subscribers.