NMU sets tuition for 2021-2022 school year

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees has set tuition and fees for the coming school year.

In a 7-1 vote, the board increased tuition $252 per semester, or 4.2 percent. Trustee Jason Morgan voted against the proposal. It also approved grants starting at $750, funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund for full-time students. The grants effectively lower most full-time resident students’ tuition and fees charges from a year ago by a minimum of $123 per semester.

Tuition and fees for the average full-time resident undergraduate will be $6,011 per semester. The non-resident undergraduate rate rose by the same dollar amount as for resident students. Graduate program and Global Campus tuition rates both increased by 4.2 percent.

In April, Northern offered HEERF Act emergency grants of up to $800 to eligible students to help offset pandemic-related financial impacts suffered during the 2020-21 academic year.

NMU will return to in-person instruction and on-campus living with the start of the fall semester on August 23.