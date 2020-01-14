Related Program: 
NMU Vinyl Record Show January 25 at Harden Hall, NMU

Credit Petr Kratochvil

The NMU Vinyl Record Club at Northern Michigan University is a gathering of student and faculty who share a love of vinyl records and music. Every so often, they organize a Vinyl Record Show, which entails gathering vendors from across the Upper Peninsula (and beyond) to set up a pop-up sale of vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, art, jewelry and more.

The first of these events for 2020 is happening in a new location; Jon Teichman (advisor of the NMU club) came to Public Radio 90 to tell us when and where the show is this year, and other important details:


The Vinyl Record Show at NMU is Saturday, Jan 25 in a new location; NMU's Harden Hall (also known as the NMU Library). The event takes place 11am-4pm and presented by the NMU Vinyl Record Club. More information is available on Facebook.

NMU Vinyl Record Club
Jon Teichman
Harden Hall
NMU
