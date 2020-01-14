NMU Vinyl Record Show January 25 at Harden Hall, NMU

The NMU Vinyl Record Club at Northern Michigan University is a gathering of student and faculty who share a love of vinyl records and music. Every so often, they organize a Vinyl Record Show, which entails gathering vendors from across the Upper Peninsula (and beyond) to set up a pop-up sale of vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, art, jewelry and more.

The first of these events for 2020 is happening in a new location; Jon Teichman (advisor of the NMU club) came to Public Radio 90 to tell us when and where the show is this year, and other important details:

Kurt Hauswirth speaks with Jon Teichman, advisor of the NMU Vinyl Record Club, about the first Record Show of 2020.

The Vinyl Record Show at NMU is Saturday, Jan 25 in a new location; NMU's Harden Hall (also known as the NMU Library). The event takes place 11am-4pm and presented by the NMU Vinyl Record Club. More information is available on Facebook.