NMU Vinyl Record Show January 25 at Harden Hall, NMU

The NMU Vinyl Record Club at Northern Michigan University is a gathering of student and faculty who share a love of vinyl records and music. Every so often, they organize a Vinyl Record Show, which entails gathering vendors from across the Upper Peninsula (and beyond) to set up a pop-up sale of vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, art, jewelry and more.
The first of these events for 2020 is happening in a new location; Jon Teichman (advisor of the NMU club) came to Public Radio 90 to tell us when and where the show is this year, and other important details:
The Vinyl Record Show at NMU is Saturday, Jan 25 in a new location; NMU's Harden Hall (also known as the NMU Library). The event takes place 11am-4pm and presented by the NMU Vinyl Record Club. More information is available on Facebook.