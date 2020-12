MARQUETTE, MI-- The New Year’s Eve ball drop in Marquette has been canceled.

The event traditionally takes place on the 100 block of West Washington Street from 11:30 p.m. on December 31 through 12:30 a.m. on January 1. The Downtown Development Authority says the cancelation is due to COVID-19 safety concerns surrounding large-group gatherings.

Officials say they’re looking forward to partnering with the city and Double Trouble DJs next year.