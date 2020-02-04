No ice is safe, Coast Guard says

MARQUETTE, MI-- The U.S. Coast Guard is warning the public to be extremely careful on ice throughout the entire Great Lakes region.

Officials say current ice conditions are far below the seasonal average. Never assume the ice is safe, even if others are on it. The combination of open water, unstable ice formation and areas of relatively weak ice may create hazardous conditions for recreational users.

The Coast Guard says if you are planning to go onto the lakes remember the acronym ICE: get the right Information on weather and ice conditions before going out; wear the proper Clothing to prevent hypothermia; and never venture onto ice without the proper Equipment. Carry a whistle or other noise-making device, a waterproof VHF-FM radio or Personal Locator Beacon to contact emergency personnel and carry two ice awls or screwdrivers. They can help you pull yourself onto the ice in an emergency.