WELLS TOWNSHIP, MI-- No one was injured in a Saturday evening fire in Wells Township.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety says it happened around 5:45 p.m. in a residence on 16.5 Lane.

All people were out of the house upon officers’ arrival. They went into the basement where the fire was to discover it had burned itself out.

The residence suffered heavy smoke, fire, and some water damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.