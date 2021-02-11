No serious injuries reported after truck hits MAPS bus

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI-- A pickup truck hit a school bus in Marquette Township Thursday morning, but no students were aboard at the time.

Marquette County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 6 a.m. to County Road 550 near Harlow Lake Road. They say Daniel Russel, 24, of Gwinn was southbound in a Chevy pickup when he fell asleep. He hit a Marquette Area Public Schools bus driven by Joni Scott, 59, of Marquette. The truck then spun on the road and hit a vehicle behind the bus driven by Matthew Taylor, 34, of Marquette.

Russel was taken to UPHS-Marquette for treatment of minor injuries. No one else was reported injured in the crash.

Russel was cited for careless driving.