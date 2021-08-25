No statewide school mask mandate, governor says

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Don’t expect the state to step in with a mask mandate for K-12 schools.

That’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest message on the issue.

Mandatory masking in schools has become a politically contentious issue. That’s despite nearly universal scientific agreement that it’s needed to control the spread of COVID-19.

Whitmer says there are “no plans to do any broad mandates” on school masking at this point. She believes the state’s “strong recommendation” on that point is good enough, and says local school districts should make the final call.

“At this point, 35 percent of our students are in districts that have adopted that. I’m hopeful that more will continue to do that, because we do think it’s the right thing to do right now,” she says.

But many local school district officials are angered by what they see as the state punting on the issue.

A few Michigan counties have issued universal school mask mandates for students under twelve.