Noquemanon moves to online venue

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Noquemanon Ski Marathon will be virtual this year.

Officials say while the race committee put several precautions in place and lowered wave sizes to 30, it isn’t possible to meet current state health department maximum allowable outside gathering restrictions. They add low snow volume and mild temperatures have resulted in a trail that can’t be maintained over three days of racing.

Officials say the virtual option will give full and half marathon skiers more time for improved snow conditions, including classic track for the classic skiers, and allow for a better experience overall.

For more information go to www.Noquemanon.com.