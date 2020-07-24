Northern to test everyone for COVID before semester starts

MARQUETTE, MI-- Northern Michigan University is getting ready to test students and employees for COVID-19 before the semester kicks off August 17.

During the Passport to Campus event August 3-16, the health center will perform molecular testing and everyone will get NMU-branded face coverings and/or their laptop and parking pass. The nasal swab samples will be processed and sent to a Chicago lab capable of analyzing large quantities quickly.

Officials say after the mass screening the NMU Health Center will be fully equipped to do in-house molecular, antibody, and antigen testing and deliver quick results as the need arises.

Students who live in campus housing and test positive or experience clinical symptoms of the virus will receive orders to isolate. Those who’ve been in close proximity to someone who tests positive will be separated from the general population and quarantined. NMU has set aside 150 rooms in Spalding Hall for isolation and quarantine purposes.