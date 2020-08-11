Numerous Marquette County programs receive grants through foundation

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Community Foundation of Marquette County has given area programs more than $58,000 in this year’s competitive grant cycle.

Among other projects, the Forsyth Township Public Library received $24,000 for a summer reading program; more than $15,000 went to Feeding America’s food pantries; $6,000 was given to Trillium House for resident care equipment; and $4,700 was given to the Michigamme Township DDA to make the library handicap-accessible.

For more information about the foundation go to cfofmc.org.