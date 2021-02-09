Officers still searching for Ishpeming man

ISHPEMING, MI-- The Ishpeming Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Branden Holm, 34, was last seen in the city Wednesday, February 3 at about 10 p.m. He’s described as 5’7” and 155 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes. Holm was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray winter jacket.

Officers have searched the areas where Holm was last seen. Investigation revealed he didn’t appear to be in a good frame of mind days before he was seen going for a walk Wednesday night. The incident wasn’t reported until Friday, February 5.

Police say at this time foul play is not suspected.

Anyone who knows of Holm’s whereabouts is asked to call Ishpeming Police at 906-486-4416.