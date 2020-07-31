Officials give NMU Trustees update on COVID-19 plans

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees heard about plans to keep the campus community safe this fall semester.

Biodefense policy consultant Col. Dave Adams presented the NMU Action Plan, which he helped develop. He also discussed finalizing the trigger measurements that will be monitored to assist in decision-making as COVID-19 infection rates in the Marquette area and on campus change.

The board also received an update from the NMU COVID-19 Task Force on preparations to return to campus. Topics included mask requirements, testing, sanitizing and classroom barriers.

Face-to-face instruction begins a week earlier this year—August 17—because of the pandemic. The semester will conclude just before Thanksgiving.

For more information, go to nmu.edu/covid.