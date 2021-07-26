Officials say Mackinac Island death a suicide

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI-- Officials have ruled the death of a man found at the base of Arch Rock on Mackinac Island a suicide.

The body of the Upper Peninsula resident in his 40s was found Wednesday around 9:15 a.m. by a passerby. Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski says he left a note saying he planned to take his life. The man likely fell from the top of the arch.

His name has not been released at the request of family.

Arch Rock is a limestone formation that rises 146 feet above the Lake Huron shoreline. Public access is not permitted.