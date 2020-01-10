Ohio man injured in Sands snowmobile accident

SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI-- A snowmobiler was hurt after his machine crashed in Sands Township Thursday.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. west of Trail #8 about a half-mile north of Station Road.

Deputies say Lucas Arledge, 24, of Gahanna, Ohio was riding westbound when he came to some railroad tracks. The tracks lay below grade and he was unable to stop in time. Arledge went airborne then crashed into the tracks. He was ejected from the snowmobile.

Arledge was taken to UPHS-Marquette with a fractured leg.

Deputies say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.