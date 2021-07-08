Old knife found at Michilimackinac

MACKINAW CITY, MI (MPRN)-- Archaeologists at Fort Michilimackinac uncovered a pocket knife over the holiday weekend.

It was found in the root cellar of a fur trader’s house.

Dr. Lynn Evans is the curator of archaeology for Mackinac State Historic Parks. She says because the knife is completely intact, it will help in determining its age.

“It's got a very distinctive angle to the blade,” she says, “and I think that that might be useful and if we can date it or if we can at least tell if it is a French knife or English knife, that will better help us understand the sequence of sellers in this house.”

Fort Michilimackinac is a reconstructed 18th-century fort and fur-trading village in Mackinaw City.

Visitors can watch archaeology in progress there every day from mid-June to late August.