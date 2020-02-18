Old MAPS logo to be retired

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education has voted to retire the district’s “Native Chief” logo.

At its monthly meeting Monday night the board voted 6-1 in favor of adopting the red block “M” as the official logo. Board member Keith Glendon was the lone “no” vote.

The chief head logo hasn’t been used since the early 2000s.

No action was taken on the “Redmen” nickname. Native and other groups have asked the district to change the name, saying it’s disrespectful to Indigenous cultures. MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders says retiring the old logo is a step in the direction of returning the district to the original meaning of “Redmen” in the 1930s, when students wore scarlet sweaters.

District officials plan to expand Indigenous culture courses. They also want to find a new identity for MAPS as the district moves forward.