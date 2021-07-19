One killed in Republic township ATV crash

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, MI-- Michigan State Police say an Ohio man died in an ATV crash in Republic Township over the weekend.

Corey Matilla, 30, of Cortland, Ohio was driving westbound on Kloman Road Saturday around 11:45 p.m. when the ATV hit a cement barrier. Matilla was pronounced dead at the scene. His 43-year-old female passenger, also from Cortland, was taken to UPHS-Marquette and is in stable condition.

Officials say both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.