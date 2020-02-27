One person dies in Cooks car crash

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI-- A Manistique man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Schoolcraft County.

Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post were dispatched Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. to County Road 442 near County Road 437 in Cooks. They say a 33-year-old Manistique resident was eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck some trees. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash and its causes remain under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Sault Tribal Police, the Inwood Township Fire Department, and the Manistique Department of Public Safety.