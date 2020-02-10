Ontonagon man shot, hospitalized

GREENLAND TOWNSHIP, MI-- Police are investigating a shooting in Ontonagon County.

Sunday around 8:35 a.m. Negaunee Regional Dispatch received a 911 call saying a man had been shot. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post and the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Investigation revealed a 24-year-old Greenland Township man shot a 23-year-old Ontonagon man. The victim was taken to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, then transferred to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The suspect was located by officers and lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.

The incident remains under investigation.