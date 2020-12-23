Operation Taconite begins on Lake Superior

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- A Coast Guard ice breaker has been sent to western Lake Superior before ice growth impedes commercial navigation.

Sector Sault Ste. Marie assigned the Biscayne Bay as part of Operation Taconite Monday. The ship will break ice in the twin ports of Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin, as well as the Port of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Additional ice breakers will join the operation as ice expands on the Great Lakes.

Operation Taconite is the Coast Guard’s largest domestic ice-breaking operation. It encompasses Lake Superior, the St. Mary’s River, the Straits of Mackinac, Georgian Bay and all of Lake Michigan.

The Coast Guard recommends all recreational ice users plan their activities carefully, dress appropriately, use caution on the ice and stay away from shipping channels.