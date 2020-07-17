UP opportunities to get tested for COVID-19

MARQUETTE, MI-- Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held in Dickinson and Iron counties next week.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says anyone 18 and older may get tested. It will be first-come, first-served and you must have a driver’s license or photo ID to register. Participants must wear a mask and roll their vehicle windows down two inches.

Testing takes place Friday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kingsford High School and Saturday, July 25 at Forest Park School in Crystal Falls.

Free drive-through testing will also be offered by Public Health, Delta and Menominee Counties and the Michigan National Guard next week. The same rules apply.

Testing will be held July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba and July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time at Menominee High School.