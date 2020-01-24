Over 100 state lawmakers accused of misconduct in 3 years

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP)-- An Associated Press tally finds that state lawmakers across the U.S. have reached a troubling milestone for allegations of sexual misconduct.

New complaints filed against Michigan state Sen. Peter Lucido have brought the total number of state legislators accused of sexual misconduct during the past three years to more than 100. The complaints have continued even as state legislatures have taken significant steps to try to prevent and investigate such behavior.

An AP review shows that over the past two years states have enacted more than 75 laws targeting sexual harassment, abuse and assault within government or the private sector.