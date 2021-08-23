Parts of Isle Royale closed off due to wildfire

ISLE ROYALE NATIONAL PARK, MI-- A wildfire has forced the closure of some areas at Isle Royale National Park.

The Horne fire on the eastern end of the island is currently about 200 acres in size. Officials say due to the progress of the fire, ongoing drought conditions and elevated levels of fire danger, closures are necessary to maintain public health and safety.

Closed areas effective immediately:

• Lane Cove Trail and Campground

• Greenstone Ridge Trail East of Mount Franklin Junction

• Mount Franklin Trail between the Greenstone Ridge Trail and the Tobin Harbor Trail (the 1/2 mile section of the Mount Franklin Trail between the Tobin Harbor Trail and Rock Harbor Trail will remain open as conditions allow)

• Duncan Bay Campground and Dock

• Duncan Bay/Tobin Harbor Portage Trail

• Duncan Narrows Campground and Dock

• Tobin Harbor Dock (with the exception of the seaplane dock for the concessions seaplane operation as conditions allow)

• Hidden Lake Dock

• Hidden Lake Trail and Lookout Louise

• Merritt Lane Campground and Dock

• Stoll Trial and Scoville Point

• Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 9, 10, 11, 34, 35, 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use

• Other areas if directed by fire personnel

The status of the fire is being evaluated as conditions change. Closures will remain in place until officially rescinded.