Peninsula Performances

Peninsula Performances 1/10/2020: NMU Music Faculty Focus

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

With all the musical talent on the campus of NMU, it’s time to focus on the Music Department’s faculty! Enjoy a dazzling piano recital from Dr. Nancy Zimmerman (9-6-19), and a Faculty Showcase variety concert (9-14-19). Program: Faculty Piano Recital "Music at 60"
Dr. Nancy Zimmerman, piano

  • W.A. Mozart - Sonata in C minor, K. 457
  • J.S. Bach - Prelude in Eb minor & Fugue in D# minor, BWV 853
  • Maurice Ravel - from Miroirs (II. & III.)

NMU Music Faculty Showcase

  • "The Ensemble" - Untitled Journey Number 1
  • W.A. Mozart - "Madamina! Il catalogo e questo" from Don Giovanni
  • Paul Hindemith - Sonata for Clarinet and Piano (I.)
  • W.A. Mozart / Ludwig van Beethoven - Selected Duets: 1. Andante, 2. Three Duos WoO 27
  • Cole Porter - "Tale of the Oyster" from Fifty Million Frenchmen
  • Harold Arlen - "Push De Button" from Jamaica
  • David Maslanka - My Lady White (I. & II.)
  • Alphonse Hasselmans - Leaves of Autumn, Op. 45
  • Norah Jones - "Come Away with Me"

 

Tune in Friday at 8pm ET, and again Tuesday at 1pm ET on Public Radio 90, WNMU-FM 90.1 in Marquette, online at wnmufm.org

Peninsula Performances

