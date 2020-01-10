Peninsula Performances 1/10/2020: NMU Music Faculty Focus

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

With all the musical talent on the campus of NMU, it’s time to focus on the Music Department’s faculty! Enjoy a dazzling piano recital from Dr. Nancy Zimmerman (9-6-19), and a Faculty Showcase variety concert (9-14-19). Program: Faculty Piano Recital "Music at 60"

Dr. Nancy Zimmerman, piano

W.A. Mozart - Sonata in C minor, K. 457

J.S. Bach - Prelude in Eb minor & Fugue in D# minor, BWV 853

Maurice Ravel - from Miroirs (II. & III.)

NMU Music Faculty Showcase

"The Ensemble" - Untitled Journey Number 1

W.A. Mozart - "Madamina! Il catalogo e questo" from Don Giovanni

Paul Hindemith - Sonata for Clarinet and Piano (I.)

W.A. Mozart / Ludwig van Beethoven - Selected Duets: 1. Andante, 2. Three Duos WoO 27

Cole Porter - "Tale of the Oyster" from Fifty Million Frenchmen

Harold Arlen - "Push De Button" from Jamaica

David Maslanka - My Lady White (I. & II.)

Alphonse Hasselmans - Leaves of Autumn, Op. 45

Norah Jones - "Come Away with Me"

Tune in Friday at 8pm ET, and again Tuesday at 1pm ET on Public Radio 90, WNMU-FM 90.1 in Marquette, online at wnmufm.org