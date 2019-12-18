Peninsula Performances 12/20/19: Marquette Choral Society, Angelic Voices Dec. 2019

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

The Marquette Choral Society presents their annual Christmas masterworks concert, featuring Ottorino Respighi's Lauda per la Nativita del Signore ("Laud to the Nativity of the Lord") and Marc-Antoine Charpentier's Messe de Minuit pour Noel ("Midnight Mass"). We also revisit a Marquette Choral Society performance titled "Sure on This Shining Night."

Program:

Marquette Choral Society: Angelic Voices (from Sat. Dec. 7, 2019, recorded live at St. Peter Cathedral)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier - Messe de Minuit pour Noël (Midnight Mass)

Ottorino Respighi - Lauda per la Nativita del Signore (Laud to the Nativity)

Marquette Choral Society: Sure on This Shining Night (from April 2017, recorded in the Reynolds Recital Hall on Northern Michigan University's campus)

Jean Sibelius - 6 Songs, Op. 36

Finnish Folk Song - Water Under Snow is Weary

Jean Sibelius - Ukko the Firemaker

Aaron Copland - Ching-A-Ring Chaw (from Old American Songs)

Samuel Barber - Sure on this Shining Night

