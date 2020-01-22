Related Program: 
Peninsula Performances

Peninsula Performances 1/24/20: The Thick of Winter

By 57 minutes ago

Credit Public Radio 90

Next time on Peninsula Performances, 

The middle of winter can be hard; music can help! The Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra performs Vaughan Williams' Sinfonia Antartica (12-9-17); we'll also hear an archival recording of the Marquette Choral Society, performing excerps from Haydn's The Seasons.

Program:

Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra (12-9-17)

  • Ralph Vaughan Williams - Sinfonia Antartica

Marquette Choral Society (4-1-1982)

  • Franz Joseph Haydn - The Seasons (Excerpts: Spring, Summer) (Archival recording from LP)

Tune in Friday at 8pm ET, and again Tuesday at 1pm ET on Public Radio 90, WNMU-FM 90.1 in Marquette / online at wnmufm.org.

Tags: 
Peninsula Performances

Related Content

Peninsula Performances February 2020 Listings

By Jan 17, 2020
Kurt Hauswirth / Public Radio 90

 

Peninsula Performances 1/17/20: Students Take the Stage

By Jan 17, 2020
Public Radio 90

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

NMU Students are back to school, and they’re also in the spotlight. This program features student performers, with student recitals from the Fall 2019 semester.

Program:

This edition contains performances from NMU Music Student Recitals, from the following dates:

  • 10-11-19
  • 11-1-19
  • 11-8-19
  • 11-22-19

Tune in Friday at 8pm ET, and again Tuesday at 1pm ET on Public Radio 90, WNMU-FM 90.1 in Marquette, online at wnmufm.org

Peninsula Performances 1/10/2020: NMU Music Faculty Focus

By Jan 10, 2020
Public Radio 90

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

With all the musical talent on the campus of NMU, it’s time to focus on the Music Department’s faculty! Enjoy a dazzling piano recital from Dr. Nancy Zimmerman (9-6-19), and a Faculty Showcase variety concert (9-14-19). Program: Faculty Piano Recital "Music at 60"
Dr. Nancy Zimmerman, piano

  • W.A. Mozart - Sonata in C minor, K. 457
  • J.S. Bach - Prelude in Eb minor & Fugue in D# minor, BWV 853
  • Maurice Ravel - from Miroirs (II. & III.)

NMU Music Faculty Showcase