Peninsula Performances 1/24/20: The Thick of Winter

Next time on Peninsula Performances,
The middle of winter can be hard; music can help! The Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra performs Vaughan Williams' Sinfonia Antartica (12-9-17); we'll also hear an archival recording of the Marquette Choral Society, performing excerps from Haydn's The Seasons.
Program:
Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra (12-9-17)
- Ralph Vaughan Williams - Sinfonia Antartica
Marquette Choral Society (4-1-1982)
- Franz Joseph Haydn - The Seasons (Excerpts: Spring, Summer) (Archival recording from LP)
Tune in Friday at 8pm ET, and again Tuesday at 1pm ET on Public Radio 90, WNMU-FM 90.1 in Marquette / online at wnmufm.org.